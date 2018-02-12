Catholic World News

Australian archdiocese to ‘slavery-proof’ its purchasing practices

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting the continued existence of slavery, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney announced that the archdiocese would “slavery-proof” its commercial practices. John McCarthy, a former Australian ambassador to the Holy See, will head a task force to break all ties between the archdiocese and any firms found complicit with slavery.

