Lebanon: judge sentences Muslim vandals to read Qu’ran verses praising Virgin Mary

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After two young Muslims were found guilty of defacing a Marian statue, the judge ordered them to memorize verses from the Qu’ran that honor Mary and Jesus.

