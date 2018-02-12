Catholic World News
Lebanon: judge sentences Muslim vandals to read Qu’ran verses praising Virgin Mary
CWN Editor's Note: After two young Muslims were found guilty of defacing a Marian statue, the judge ordered them to memorize verses from the Qu’ran that honor Mary and Jesus.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
