Accused Guam archbishop met with Pope

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana, Guam—who was suspended from ministry in 2016 after multiple accusations of sexual abuse—met with Pope Francis after the Pontiff’s regular weekly audience on February 7. Archbishop Apuron, who has denied wrongdoing, reportedly arrived at the papal audience in a wheelchair, and left a personal message in the Pope’s hands. A Vatican tribunal was expected to issue a ruling on his case last year, but the ruling has evidently been delayed.

