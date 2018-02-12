Catholic World News

Pope opens registration for World Youth Day in Panama

February 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday public audience on February 11, Pope Francis announced that registration is now open for the World Youth Day celebration that will be held in Panama in January 2019. The Holy Father then became the first person to register, using a computer tablet as he spoke to the audience in St. Peter’s Square.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.