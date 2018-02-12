Catholic World News
Pope opens registration for World Youth Day in Panama
February 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday public audience on February 11, Pope Francis announced that registration is now open for the World Youth Day celebration that will be held in Panama in January 2019. The Holy Father then became the first person to register, using a computer tablet as he spoke to the audience in St. Peter’s Square.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
