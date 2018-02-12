Catholic World News

See Christ in the sick, Pope asks Sunday audience

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading, in which Jesus cures a leper, Pope Francis told his public audience on February 12 that the incident was shocking because Jesus touched someone who was regarded as unclean. “In this case,” the Pope said, “the impurity does not flow from the lede to Jesus to transmit the disease, but from Jesus to the lee to purify him.”

