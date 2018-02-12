Catholic World News

Avoid the market mentality, Pope advises Italian postal workers

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis cautioned against the “logic of the marketplace,” and said that Christians must put people before profits, in an audience with Italian postal workers. He urged them to “maintain an attitude of availability and goodwill” toward the people they serve.

