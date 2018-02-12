Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin praises Sant’Egidio community at 50th anniversary

February 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, presided at a Mass in Rome celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sant’Egidio community. The cardinal praised the lay movement for never shirking before “the wall of what seemed impossible.” He paid tribute to the group’s efforts to serve the poor and to promote peace, saying that war is “the mother of all poverty.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.