Tanzania’s bishops warn of ‘dictatorial drift’

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Tanzania have issued a pastoral letter charged that President John Magufuli has endangered national unity and undermined democracy by suspending the rights of opposition parties to engage in public activities. If this “dictatorial drift” continues, the bishops war, more serious conflicts are likely to arise.

