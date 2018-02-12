Action Alert!
Cardina Cupich lauds Pope’s ‘revolutionary’ approach

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich told an English audience that Pope Francis has made “a major shift in our ministerial approach that is nothing short of revolutionary.” The American prelate, questioned by a listener at Cambridge University about Communion for Catholics who are divorced and remarried, said that a priest should always respect the decision of the individual’s conscience. He also claimed—inaccurately—that at Synod of Bishops on the family, all of the propositions had been approved by a 2/3rds majority.

