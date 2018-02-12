Catholic World News

Hong Kong Catholic lay leaders plead for bishops to halt Vatican deal with Beijing

February 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Saying that a proposed deal between the Holy See and Beijing would be an “irreversible and regrettable mistake,” a group of prominent lay Catholics in Hong Kong has called upon the world’s Catholic bishops to stop implementation of the agreement. Voicing their fear of betrayal and even schism, they write: “We are worried that the agreement would not only fail to guarantee the limited freedom desired by the Church, but also damage the Church’s holiness, catholicity, and apostolicity, and deal a blow to the Church’s moral power.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.