Chinese ‘underground’ bishop ready to step down at Vatican request

February 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: One of the ‘underground’ Chinese bishops who has been asked by the Vatican to step down, clearing the way for an agreement with Beijing, has reportedly indicated that he will comply. Bishop Guo Xijin on Mindong—who at 59 is well short of normal retirement age—said that he would “respect the deal made between the Vatican and the Chinese government.” Under the terms of that deal Bishop Guo, who has been detained several times by government officials, would yield to a prelate who was appointed by the government without Vatican approval.

