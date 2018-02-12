Catholic World News
Vatican Museums planning second entrance
February 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Lonely Planet
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums are planning to add a second entrance, to help ease the congestion and long lines that have become commonplace because of the enormous popularity of the collection.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
