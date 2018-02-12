Catholic World News

Melkite Catholic leaders urged to encourage faithful to remain in Syria

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on February 12 with members of the Synod of the Melkite Catholic Church, Pope Francis said that he hoped the Melkite hierarchy “can encourage the faithful to remain in the land where Divine Providence wished them to be born.” The Pontiff spoke of Syria (where the world’s Melkite population is centered) as a country that has been “afflicted in recent years by unspeakable suffering.”

