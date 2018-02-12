Catholic World News

Pope thanks Bangladesh for accepting Rohingya refugees

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During a February 12 meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Pope Francis offered thanks for that country’s concern for the protection of minority groups, and especially Bangladesh’s acceptance of Rohingya refugees. He voiced his desire for a “just and lasting solution” to the plight of the Rohingya people.

