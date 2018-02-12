Catholic World News
Pope meets with Stigmatines at general chapter
February 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met in a private audience on February 10 with members of the Stigmatine order who were attending their 37th general chapter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
