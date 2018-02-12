Catholic World News
Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ meets with top officials in Azerbaijan
February 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, met in Azerbaijan with the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and foreign minister Omar Mammadyarov.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
