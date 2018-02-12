Catholic World News

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, met in Azerbaijan with the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and foreign minister Omar Mammadyarov.

