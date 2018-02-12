Catholic World News

New Mexico bishop questioned about failure to report complaints against priest

February 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico, faces questions about his transfer of a priest who had been accused of sexual misconduct involving adults. Parishioners who have brought suit against Father Ricardo Bauza note that the bishop did not alert them about previous complaints, although he required the priest to enter a treatment program.

