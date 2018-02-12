Catholic World News
Pittsburgh diocese offers Mass for victims of opioid epidemic
February 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on KDKA
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik explained the special ceremony: “You pick up the newspaper like I do every day, and you see so many people, both young and old, who have died because of the opioid crisis.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
