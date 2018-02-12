Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese offers Mass for victims of opioid epidemic

February 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on KDKA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik explained the special ceremony: “You pick up the newspaper like I do every day, and you see so many people, both young and old, who have died because of the opioid crisis.”

