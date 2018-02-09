Catholic World News

Hacker’s joke message exposes security flaw in Vatican web site

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian internet-security expert posted a joke message on the Vatican News site, to demonstrate a flaw in the site’s security. Inti De Ceukelaire said that he had contacted Vatican officials several times, calling attention to the security flaw. When they did not respond, he posted the joke headline: “Pope Francis: The Lord is an Onion.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.