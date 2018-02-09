Catholic World News
Hacker’s joke message exposes security flaw in Vatican web site
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian internet-security expert posted a joke message on the Vatican News site, to demonstrate a flaw in the site’s security. Inti De Ceukelaire said that he had contacted Vatican officials several times, calling attention to the security flaw. When they did not respond, he posted the joke headline: “Pope Francis: The Lord is an Onion.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
