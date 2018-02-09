Catholic World News
English bishop: saving marriage more important than Brexit
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury has said that the Church has a far greater interest in defending marriage than in discussing Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. “There are currently many anxieties around Brexit,” he said, “yet even this seems a small issue when compared with the human and social crisis now assailing the institution of marriage and impacting upon the future of the family.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
