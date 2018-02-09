Catholic World News

English bishop: saving marriage more important than Brexit

February 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury has said that the Church has a far greater interest in defending marriage than in discussing Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. “There are currently many anxieties around Brexit,” he said, “yet even this seems a small issue when compared with the human and social crisis now assailing the institution of marriage and impacting upon the future of the family.”

