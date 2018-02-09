Catholic World News

Islamic State moving into Somalia, prelate warns

February 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Islamic State is moving militants into Somalia, taking advantages of the chaotic situation in that country, reports Bishop Giorgio Bertin, the apostolic administrator of Mogadishu. Attacks on non-Muslims have become increasingly common, he says.

