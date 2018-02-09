Catholic World News

Former secretary relates how Benedict XVI pledged obedience to Pope Francis

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: When Pope Francis called his predecessor immediately after his election, the first words of the former Pontiff were a promise of “total obedience,” according to Msgr. Albert Xuereb, who was private secretary to Benedict XVI. Msgr. Xuereb gave Vatican news a detailed description of the dramatic phone conversation.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.