Former secretary relates how Benedict XVI pledged obedience to Pope Francis
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: When Pope Francis called his predecessor immediately after his election, the first words of the former Pontiff were a promise of “total obedience,” according to Msgr. Albert Xuereb, who was private secretary to Benedict XVI. Msgr. Xuereb gave Vatican news a detailed description of the dramatic phone conversation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
