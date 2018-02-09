Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s lawyers ask for accusers’ medical records

February 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers representing Cardinal George Pell in a sex-abuse case have asked an Australian court to provide them with access to the medical records of the prelate’s accusers. Prosecutors have opposed the request, saying that the accusers’ privacy should be respected. The charges against Cardinal Pell—which he has consistently denied—have not yet been made public.

