Bermuda repeals same-sex marriage
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Governor John Rankin of Bermuda has signed a bill that makes the island the world’s first jurisdiction to reverse legal approval of same-sex marriages.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
