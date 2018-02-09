Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

Missionary sees synod as important moment for young Africans

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will take place in October; its theme is “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Camera