Catholic World News

Missionary sees synod as important moment for young Africans

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will take place in October; its theme is “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.