Vatican’s UN envoy encourages continued progress toward global migration compact
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Calling for “prudence and generosity,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said that “Pope Francis hopes that this process will lead to results that respond adequately to a world community growing ever more interdependent, and thus in greater need of solidarity and mutual assistance.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
