Catholic World News

Vatican’s UN envoy encourages continued progress toward global migration compact

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Calling for “prudence and generosity,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said that “Pope Francis hopes that this process will lead to results that respond adequately to a world community growing ever more interdependent, and thus in greater need of solidarity and mutual assistance.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.