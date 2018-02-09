Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

Belarus archbishop denounces violations of Church’s rights

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 9.6 million is 48% Orthodox and 7% Catholic, with 41% professing no faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Chronicles of Narnia, CD Set (C. S. Lewis)