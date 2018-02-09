Catholic World News
Patriarchate: Russian religious communities carry out humanitarian action in Syria unprecedented in scale
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief ecumenical officer, met with Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
