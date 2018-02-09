Catholic World News

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief ecumenical officer, met with Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!