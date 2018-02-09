Catholic World News
Italian nun discusses her efforts against human trafficking
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Sister Gabriella Bottani is coordinator of Talitha Kum, an international network of religious who work against human trafficking. Christ spoke the words “talitha kum” when He healed the daughter of Jairus (Mark 5:41).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
