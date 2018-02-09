Catholic World News

Italian nun discusses her efforts against human trafficking

February 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Gabriella Bottani is coordinator of Talitha Kum, an international network of religious who work against human trafficking. Christ spoke the words “talitha kum” when He healed the daughter of Jairus (Mark 5:41).

