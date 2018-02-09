Catholic World News

Marie Collins: Pope’s reputation on sex abuse ‘has gone from bad to worse’

February 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Collins, who was abused by a priest when she was 13, is a former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

