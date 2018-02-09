Catholic World News
Cardinal Nichols: step up efforts to combat human trafficking
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The English cardinal is active in the Santa Marta Group, a forum in which prelates and law enforcement officers seek to combat modern-day slavery.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
