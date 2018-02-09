Catholic World News
Pope, at weekday Mass, preaches on King Solomon’s corrupted heart
February 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached on 1 Kings 11:4-13, the first reading at Mass on February 8.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
