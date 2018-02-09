Catholic World News
State Department finds overwhelming acceptance of US abortion funding restrictions
February 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on C-FAM
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the report, entitled “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance: Six-Month Review.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
