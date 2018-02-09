Catholic World News

February 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the report, entitled “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance: Six-Month Review.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!