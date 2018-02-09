Action Alert!
Vatican newspaper deplores modern-day slavery

February 09, 2018

In an unsigned column published on its front-page, L’Osservatore Romano lamented the multifaceted plague of modern slavery, including prostitution, sexual abuse, child labor, child soldiers, forced marriages, and organ trafficking.

The Vatican newspaper cited several reports:

On February 8, the Church commemorated the International Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking. The commemoration takes place on the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita (1868-1947), who was enslaved as a child in Sudan.

 
