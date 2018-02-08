Catholic World News

New York Court continues legal battle over burial place for Archbishop Sheen

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A New York appeals court has halted a move to transfer the remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen to the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois. The appeals court sent the contested case back to a lower court, for fuller hearings on the deceased prelate’s wishes as to where he should be buried. The dispute over the burial place of Archbishop Sheen has delayed the process for his beatification.

