Cardinal Marx did not endorse ceremonies for same-sex couples: German bishops’ conference

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The German Catholic bishops’ conference has issued a statement indicating that Cardinal Reinhard Marx did not endorse liturgical blessings for same-sex couples during a recent radio interview. A transcript of the interview, provided by the episcopal conference, shows that when asked whether the Church would allow such ceremonies, the cardinal replied that he saw “no general solutions” and would leave the question to the pastor’s discretion.

