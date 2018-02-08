Cardinal Marx did not endorse ceremonies for same-sex couples: German bishops’ conference
February 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The German Catholic bishops’ conference has issued a statement indicating that Cardinal Reinhard Marx did not endorse liturgical blessings for same-sex couples during a recent radio interview. A transcript of the interview, provided by the episcopal conference, shows that when asked whether the Church would allow such ceremonies, the cardinal replied that he saw “no general solutions” and would leave the question to the pastor’s discretion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 3:45 PM ET USA
This is not standing for the Truth, only a little bit of backpedaling to a safer spot.