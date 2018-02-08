Catholic World News

Iceland: bishop speaks out against proposed anti-circumcision law

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus Himself was circumcised, as were His apostles, but for Christians the body does not have to be circumcised,” said Bishop David Tencer of Reykjavik. “We fully support Muslims and Jews in their fight to freely express their faith.”

