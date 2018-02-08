Catholic World News

European bishops discuss relations with Muslims

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Faith and spirituality in relations between Christians and Muslims” is the topic of the meeting of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.

