Cardinal Erdo: Democracy’s foundations are ‘shaking’
February 08, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Hungarian prelate made his remarks during a lecture at Columbia University.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
