‘Be fully Indian, fully Christian’ – Cardinal Oswald Gracias
February 08, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Mumbai addressed his brother bishops on February 4.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
