Head of women’s office in new Vatican dicastery discusses her responsibilities, women’s role in Church

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Rather than see the vital role for women as being particular jobs, titles or positions, I believe the truly vital role is to truly be women in the heart of the Church, nurturing, love, leading, following – as Mary did,” said Marta Rodriguez, director of the office of women’s issues in the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

