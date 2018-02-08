Catholic World News

Mexico City welcomes new archbishop

February 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes was installed as the new Archbishop of Mexico City during Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe (video).

