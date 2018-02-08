Catholic World News
Pope appeals for concerted efforts against human trafficking
February 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his appeal on February 7, the day before the International Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
