Catholic World News
Report on human trafficking and modern slavery in the UK
February 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on London Evening Standard
CWN Editor's Note: The report includes recommendations from a roundtable chaired by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!