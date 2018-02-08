Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments continued rise of sex tourism involving minors

February 08, 2018

In a column published on the front page of L’Osservatore Romano, Charles de Pechpeyrou lamented the continued rise of sex tourism in which minors are victims.

The French Catholic journalist said that the perpetrators include business travelers and volunteers as well as tourists. A recent study, he added, showed that perpetrators come from all walks of life “without necessarily corresponding to the stereotypical profile of the white pedophile man, Western, wealthy and middle-aged.”

Pechpeyrou highlighted the efforts of Father Matthieu Dauchez, a French priest working in Manila, to combat the sinful practice.

