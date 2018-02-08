Catholic World News

Syriac Christians hold 1st liturgy in years in ravaged Deir ez-Zor church

February 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, the head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, offered the sacred liturgy in the ruins of a church in Deir ez-Zor, a large eastern Syrian city liberated from ISIS last fall.

