Bombs land near Syriac Orthodox cathedral in Damascus; 2 dead

February 08, 2018

Two people were killed and three people were injured as mortar shells landed near Cathedral of Saint George in Damascus, according to media reports.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that the mortar fire originated in Ghouta, an area controlled by Syrian rebels.

The cathedral is the headquarters of the patriarchate of the Syriac Orthodox Church. The church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

