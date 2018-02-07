Catholic World News

Vatican court finds two former Vatican bank officials guilty of mismanagement

February 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Two former officials of the Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), have been found guilty of criminal charges by a Vatican tribunal. Paolo Cipriani, the former director of the IOR, and Massimo Tulli, who was his deputy, had already been convicted last year in an Italian court for violation of laws against money-laundering. The two were forced to resign from the IOR in 2013 after a review of the bank’s accounts. The Vatican has not yet revealed the exact charges of which they were convicted.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.