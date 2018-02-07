Catholic World News
Benedict XVI says he is now making a ‘pilgrimage home’
February 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has described himself as a man “on a pilgrimage home.” In a letter to the Italian daily Corriere della Serra, responding to an inquiry about his health, the former Pontiff said that “in the slow decline of physical strengths, inwardly I am on a pilgrimage home.” He added: “It is a great grace for me to be surrounded, on this rather tiring last piece of the road, by a love and goodness that I could not have imagined.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
