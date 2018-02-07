Catholic World News

Pope voices hope that Olympics will bring peace to Korea

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on February 7, Pope Francis offered a prayer that the Winter Olympics might be “a great celebration of sport and friendship.” He said that he hoped the competition would promote peace in the world, particularly on the Korean peninsula.

